Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the period. Syneos Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Syneos Health worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,999,000 after acquiring an additional 172,529 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Syneos Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Syneos Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. BidaskClub raised shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,360. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.18. Syneos Health Inc has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

