Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,631 shares during the period. Golden Entertainment comprises 1.6% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 2.80% of Golden Entertainment worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 38,311 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 158,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $341.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 92.25 and a beta of 1.49. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

