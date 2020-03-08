Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 12,710 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the period. Chart Industries comprises 0.9% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Chart Industries worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 39.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. 569,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,109. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.11. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

