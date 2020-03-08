Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 30,378 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,378 shares during the period. Five9 makes up approximately 0.9% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Five9 worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 97,979 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,051. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -899.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.69.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $818,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,852,072.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $802,653.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,254.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,695 shares of company stock worth $18,291,568. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

