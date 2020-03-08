Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 39,128 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,128 shares during the quarter. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions comprises about 1.8% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 339,870 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,391,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,464,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,187,000 after buying an additional 143,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 185.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,342,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

In other news, CEO Paul Black acquired 33,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.