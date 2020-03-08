Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 41,517 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,517 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 236,388 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SBGI. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of SBGI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,659. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.