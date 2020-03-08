Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 4,991 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. AeroVironment comprises 0.9% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.58% of AeroVironment worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 311,941 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,715,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $2,207,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,205,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,688 shares of company stock worth $1,441,958. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 354,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,951. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

