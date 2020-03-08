Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 72,328 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,328 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of First Bancorp worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of FBP stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,315. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

