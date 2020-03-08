Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 84,398 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,398 shares during the quarter. FB Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 1.02% of FB Financial worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FB Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

FBK traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 152,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,456. The company has a market cap of $926.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.00. FB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Corp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

