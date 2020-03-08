Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 98,928 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,928 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,213,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,721 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,756,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 207,022 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,962 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 252,565 shares during the period.

BJ stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.91. 6,177,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,050. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

