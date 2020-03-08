Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,457 shares during the period. Red Rock Resorts comprises approximately 0.9% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Red Rock Resorts worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRR. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nomura upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

