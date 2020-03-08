pEOS Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.83 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, pEOS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $56,136.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

pEOS Token Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one. The official website for pEOS is peos.one. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one.

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

