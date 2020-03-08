Perlin Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.77 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Perlin token can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. During the last week, Perlin has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a total market cap of $12.77 million and $2.38 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,284,310 tokens. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

