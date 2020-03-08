PetroDollar (XPD) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One PetroDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. PetroDollar has a market cap of $1.49 million and $1.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PetroDollar has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PetroDollar alerts:

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

PetroDollar Coin Profile

XPD is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2014. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar.

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

PetroDollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PetroDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PetroDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.