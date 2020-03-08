Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $456,139.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Hotbit, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

