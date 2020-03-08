Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $0.75. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 195%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $10.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.