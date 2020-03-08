Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 289.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,374,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,879. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

