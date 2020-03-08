Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $122.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $407,937.00 and $122.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00209034 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 77,643,412 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

