Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,045 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 1,033,070 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,453,000 after acquiring an additional 402,247 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 379,661 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 348,120 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,540,000 after acquiring an additional 239,240 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 3,943,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,983. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

