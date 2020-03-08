Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $82,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.76. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

