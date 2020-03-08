Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 680,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,280,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.80% of Cyberark Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $98.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.24. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $94.30 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average is $116.59.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. First Analysis downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

