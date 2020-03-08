Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,326 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.43% of MAXIMUS worth $68,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMS stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

