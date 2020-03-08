Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $66.59 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of AFLAC worth $66,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 858.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

