Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $70.74 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 359.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,901 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Hilton Hotels worth $70,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Shares of HLT opened at $90.45 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.53.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

