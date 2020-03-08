Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $77.50 Million Stock Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.28% of GDS worth $77,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd lifted its stake in GDS by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,804,000 after buying an additional 2,274,725 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,112,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GDS by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GDS by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 193,578 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 225.6% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 183,551 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.62 and a beta of 2.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Macquarie started coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

