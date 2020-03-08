Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $72,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 56,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 131,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,420 shares of company stock worth $10,589,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $107.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

