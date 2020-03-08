Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,315,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,091,490 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of JD.Com worth $81,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 1,736,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 764,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 91,683 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $42.16 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

