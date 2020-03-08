Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,319,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,780,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCAU. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.