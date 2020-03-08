Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 171,567 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $64,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after acquiring an additional 443,462 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,098 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 866,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 682,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 614,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $94.27 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.32.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at $27,916,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

