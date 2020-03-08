Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,735 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Allstate worth $72,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.36.

Allstate stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

