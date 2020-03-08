Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,360 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of TE Connectivity worth $64,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $77.23 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

