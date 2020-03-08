Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 142,345 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,345 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $69,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day moving average is $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

