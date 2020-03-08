Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 301,115 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,101,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 301,115 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Alibaba Group worth $82,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $204.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.44. The company has a market cap of $538.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

