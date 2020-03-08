Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 345,000 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Extra Space Storage worth $65,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,042 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,775,000 after acquiring an additional 691,527 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,831,000 after acquiring an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,436,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

EXR stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.18. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $96.31 and a one year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,733.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,582. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

