Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 568,496 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 568,496 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $63,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DLR opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.96%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,786. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

