Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,217 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of United Technologies worth $72,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

