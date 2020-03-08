Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,600 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $72,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,444,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,454,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $287,367,000 after buying an additional 112,299 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,390,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $298,547,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

NYSE:MCD opened at $198.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $178.27 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

