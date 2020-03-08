Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes $63.58 Million Position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,785,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,578,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of CNH Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. CNH Industrial NV has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

