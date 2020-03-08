Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,775 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Deere & Company worth $62,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,260,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $41,590,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 141,174 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $20,723,000. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.65.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,099 shares of company stock worth $4,049,805. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $164.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.14. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

