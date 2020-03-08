Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $48,153.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000731 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,718,829,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

