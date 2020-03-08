Pirl Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. Pirl has a total market cap of $508,015.00 and approximately $7,942.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 66,202,109 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

