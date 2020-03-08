PlayChip Tops One Day Trading Volume of $504.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $504.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

