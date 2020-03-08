PlayCoin [ERC20] Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $27.30 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 82.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.