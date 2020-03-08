POA Network (POA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $680,941.00

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bibox. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

