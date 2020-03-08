POA (POA) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, POA has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. POA has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $128,112.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

