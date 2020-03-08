Polygon Management Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 357,311 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 0.82% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,738 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 210,443 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ADAP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.49. 295,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,791. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.