Polygon Management Ltd. Purchases 40,800 Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.16.

Shares of GOL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,088. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.31. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $924.27 million for the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

