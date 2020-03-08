Polygon Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Polygon Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203,955 shares during the quarter. National CineMedia accounts for approximately 1.3% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 1.47% of National CineMedia worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 159,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,160. The company has a market capitalization of $519.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.55. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

