Polygon Management Ltd. Sells 500,000 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Polygon Management Ltd. trimmed its position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. LYFT accounts for 3.8% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of LYFT worth $25,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LYFT by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after buying an additional 25,416,234 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of LYFT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after buying an additional 171,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LYFT by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after buying an additional 1,620,112 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of LYFT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,343,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in LYFT by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LYFT alerts:

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,722 shares of company stock worth $1,391,061 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. 9,404,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,909,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. LYFT Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of -0.67.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.