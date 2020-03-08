PolySwarm Hits Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and DDEX. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $11,025.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

